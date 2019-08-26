Home

Lying in State
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Villa Julie Chapel
1531 Greenspring Valley Road
Stevenson, MD
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:45 AM
Villa Julie Chapel
1531 Greenspring Valley Road
Stevenson, MD
BROUGHTON, SND DE N SR. MARY ANNE
On August 20, 2019. Sr. Mary Anne Broughton, SND de N, passed away at Mount Notre Dame Health Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Sr. Broughton was the beloved daughter of the late John and Annne Broughton. Sr. Broughton will lie in state at Villa Julie Chapel, 1531 Greenspring Valley Road. Stevenson, MD on Tuesday from 9 to 10:30 A.M., where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:45 A.M. Interment Ilchester Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, Development Office, P.O. Box 157, Stevenson, MD 21153

www.RuckFuneralHomes.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 26, 2019
