ORDO
MARY ANNE
Of Phila., on Dec. 1, 2019, age 69. Predeceased by parents, Iona (Malley) and Stanley R. Ordo. Survived by brothers, Stanley J. (Grace Hanrahan) Ordo and Robert J. Ordo. Graduated from Little Flower High School (1968). Worked in purchasing at Germantown Hospital and as an adminis-trative assistant at Einstein Hospital. Viewing at 9 A.M. followed by Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. on Monday, Dec. 9th at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, at 18th St. and Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Phila., PA. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Saint Lucy Day School for Children with Visual Impair-ments at http://stl.ocephila.org/ or a .
Arrs. DINAN FUNERAL HOME
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 4, 2019