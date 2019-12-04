Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARY ORDO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY ANNE ORDO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY ANNE ORDO Notice
ORDO
MARY ANNE
Of Phila., on Dec. 1, 2019, age 69. Predeceased by parents, Iona (Malley) and Stanley R. Ordo. Survived by brothers, Stanley J. (Grace Hanrahan) Ordo and Robert J. Ordo. Graduated from Little Flower High School (1968). Worked in purchasing at Germantown Hospital and as an adminis-trative assistant at Einstein Hospital. Viewing at 9 A.M. followed by Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. on Monday, Dec. 9th at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, at 18th St. and Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Phila., PA. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Saint Lucy Day School for Children with Visual Impair-ments at http://stl.ocephila.org/ or a .
Arrs. DINAN FUNERAL HOME
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -