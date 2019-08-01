|
|
WARE
MARY ANNE (nee McCarrick)
Age 78, July 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Jr., devoted mother of Marie Ware (Bob), Joseph III (Diane), loving Mom Mom of Nick, Joey, Andrew, Megan and Sophia; also survived by one brother, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday 8 A.M. from THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phila. followed by her Funeral Mass Sacred Heart of Jesus Church 10 A.M. Interment Sunset Memorial Park.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 1, 2019