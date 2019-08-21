Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Convent of Sisters of Mercy
515 Montgomery Ave.
Merion Station, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Chapel at the Convent of Mercy
515 Montgomery Ave.
Merion Station, PA
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Community Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY ELTZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SISTER MARY BERENICE ELTZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SISTER MARY BERENICE ELTZ Notice
SR. MARY BERENICE ELTZ, RSM
Age 103, died peacefully on August 16, 2019. She is pre- deceased by her parents, Louis and Mary (Marr), and her brother Louis. Sister Berenice is survived by her religious community, the Sisters of Mercy. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation Friday, Aug. 23rd, 6-7 P.M., followed by a Funeral Mass at 7 P.M. in the chapel at the Convent of Mercy, 515 Montgomery Ave., Merion Station, PA 19066. Burial in the community cemetery will be Saturday, Aug. 24th, 10 A.M. Contributions in Sister's name may be sent to the Sisters of Mercy, Mid-Atlantic, at the above address.

www.danjolell.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
Download Now