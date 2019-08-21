|
SR. MARY BERENICE ELTZ, RSM
Age 103, died peacefully on August 16, 2019. She is pre- deceased by her parents, Louis and Mary (Marr), and her brother Louis. Sister Berenice is survived by her religious community, the Sisters of Mercy. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation Friday, Aug. 23rd, 6-7 P.M., followed by a Funeral Mass at 7 P.M. in the chapel at the Convent of Mercy, 515 Montgomery Ave., Merion Station, PA 19066. Burial in the community cemetery will be Saturday, Aug. 24th, 10 A.M. Contributions in Sister's name may be sent to the Sisters of Mercy, Mid-Atlantic, at the above address.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 21, 2019