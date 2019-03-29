|
SR. MARY BONAVENTURE GOWAN, RSM
(JEAN ANN GOWAN)
Age 86, died March 26, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents Felix and Ellen and her brother, Robert. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation Monday, April 1st, 6:00 - 7:00 P.M. followed by a Funeral Mass at 7:00 P.M. in the Chapel at the Convent of Mercy, 515 Montgomery Ave., Merion Station, PA 19066. Burial in the Community Cemetery will be Tuesday, April 2nd, 10 A.M.. Contributions in Sister's memory may be sent to the Sisters of Mercy Mid-Atlantic Community at the above address.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 29, 2019