|
|
BOYLE
MARY (nee Durkin)
Passed away on March 17, 2019. Born in Ballydrum, Swinford, Co. Mayo, Ireland. Beloved wife of the late Michael; loving mother of John M. (Susan) and the late Kathleen B. Houseman and devoted grandmom of Alison Houseman and John A. Houseman, IV (Victoria) and two great grandsons. Her family will receive relatives and friends Friday, from 8:45 to 9:45 AM at St. William Church, 6200 Rising Sun Ave., Phila, PA 19111. Funeral Mass 10 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to St. William Church at the above address would be appreciated by her family. To send condolences:
www.campbellfh.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 19, 2019