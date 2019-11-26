|
|
SR. MARY BREEN, OSF
On November 24, 2019 of Aston, PA. Religious, Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019, Assisi House, 600 Red Hill Rd., Aston, PA 19014. Prayer Service Tuesday, 9:30 A.M. followed by her Visitation. Interment Our Lady of Angels Cemetery Aston, PA. Memorial donations in Sister's name to The Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Rd., Aston, PA 19014, would be appreciated.
www.lyonsfs.com
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 26, 2019