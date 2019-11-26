Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARY BREEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SR. MARY BREEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SR. MARY BREEN Notice
SR. MARY BREEN, OSF
On November 24, 2019 of Aston, PA. Religious, Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019, Assisi House, 600 Red Hill Rd., Aston, PA 19014. Prayer Service Tuesday, 9:30 A.M. followed by her Visitation. Interment Our Lady of Angels Cemetery Aston, PA. Memorial donations in Sister's name to The Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Rd., Aston, PA 19014, would be appreciated.

www.lyonsfs.com

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -