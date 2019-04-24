AUSTIN

MARY C. (nee Power)

Age 85, died on April 20, 2019. Raised in Philadelphia, Mary was a graduate of Little Flower High School in 1952. She then attended the Germantown Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1956. Mary moved to Stratford in 1959 and then Sewell in 2002. She worked as a nurse at the Germantown Hospital and West Jersey Hospital in Voorhees for 40 years. Mary was a devoted member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church.

Predeceased by her husband James A., and son Thomas E. Sr., Mary is survived by her children Katherine (Kevin), Jim (Vince), Ann (Jerome), Mike (Rose), Tim (Cathleen), and Marie Lamb, 11 grand-children, several great grand-children, her siblings, Josephine (Robert) Bell, and James (Gloria) Power, and brother-in-law Robert (AnnaMay) Austin, and Joseph (Mary) Austin.

Friends may greet the family on Thursday 8:45-10:15 A.M. in Mary Mother of Mercy Parish (Our Lady of Lourdes Church), 500 Greentree Rd, Glassboro, NJ 08028. A Celebration of Life Mass will be at 10:30 A.M. Interment in All Saints Cemetery. Those desiring may make contributions to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr. Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. Memories may be shared at www.kelleyfhpitman.com.

