|
|
JACOT
MARY C. (nee Ferry)
Passed away on March 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James Olsen and Joseph Jacot. Devoted aunt of Geraldine (John) Mitchell, and Arlene. great-aunt of William (Amanda) Griesser. Dearest companion of William McCauley. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Saturday morning, beginning at 9 A.M., at MURPHY-RUFFENACH BRIAN W. DONNELLY FUNERAL HOME, 3rd and Wolf Sts. Funeral Home Religious Services 10:30 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield PA.
To express online condolences: www.murphyruffenachfuneralhomeinc.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 15, 2019