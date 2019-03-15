Home

MARY C. (Ferry) JACOT

MARY C. (Ferry) JACOT Notice
JACOT
MARY C. (nee Ferry)


Passed away on March 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James Olsen and Joseph Jacot. Devoted aunt of Geraldine (John) Mitchell, and Arlene. great-aunt of William (Amanda) Griesser. Dearest companion of William McCauley. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Saturday morning, beginning at 9 A.M., at MURPHY-RUFFENACH BRIAN W. DONNELLY FUNERAL HOME, 3rd and Wolf Sts. Funeral Home Religious Services 10:30 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield PA.

To express online condolences: www.murphyruffenachfuneralhomeinc.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 15, 2019
