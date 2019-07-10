Home

Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Christ Our Light Church
402 N. Kings Hwy
Cherry Hill, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Our Light Church
402 N. Kings Hwy
Cherry Hill, PA
NICOLETTO
MARY C. (nee Goes)


Of Cherry Hill, NJ, died July 6, 2019. Age 84. Loving wife for 65 years to the late Joseph R. Nicoletto. Beloved mother of Tom (Dorie), Judy (Dan), Larry (Dot) and Annie (Sam). Proud and supportive grandmother to Lisa, Michelle, Caitlin, Nicole, Stefanie, Lindsay, Colette, Teresa, LJ, Madeleine, Samuel and Kate. Mary was also blessed with 10 great grand-children and her blended family Michael (Andreja), Jacqui, Nadia and 4 grand-children. Mary was an active member of Christ Our Light Church (formerly St. Peter Celestine). Visitation Friday morning 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. in Christ Our Light Church, 402 N. Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ, 08034. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 11 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The Cherry Hill Food Pantry, 1463 Brace Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Please visit: schetterfh.com
Published on Philly.com on July 10, 2019
