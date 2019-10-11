|
CARONA
MARY CAROLYN
86, Shannondell at Valley Forge, Audubon, PA
Mary Carolyn Carona, most knew her as "Carolyn" 86, widow of the late Joseph A. Carona, passed away Tuesday October 8, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. She was born October 31, 1932 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Charles F. Lacher and the late Mary Genevieve (nee Matthews) Lacher , she was an only child. "Carolyn" grew up in the East Falls section of Philadelphia, PA and was a graduate of Gwynedd Mercy Academy. As a full-time homemaker of 3 children her biggest joy was being with her family. She was a great socializer and made sure that all of the extended family was informed of the latest news. "Carolyn" was always active in the community whether it was serving on the PTA, volunteering for church functions, and later in life, volunteering at various hospitals. Her hobbies included square dancing, international travel, Broadway shows, and overnight casino trips to play the slot machines. Her lifelong passion was collecting and displaying Antiquities. These last four years living at Shannondell she enjoyed many activities and spending time with friends "her gang" as she called them.
"Carolyn" is preceded in death by one daughter, Mary Genevieve Carona and leaves behind three loving children: Anthony J. Carona, Mary Carolyn Cushing, and Jean Marie Fuga, 4 grandchildren, Vanessa M. D'Antonio (nee Carona), Anthony J Carona Jr, Sabrina A. Carona, and Jennifer P. Shearer, 3 step grand-children, Jessica L. Hawkins (nee Flannery), Erica L. Flannery, and Shannon M. Rossi (nee Flannery) and 3 great grandchildren, Rylee M. Moyer, Everly J. D'Antonio, and Breck O. D'Antonio and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Catholic Mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday October 15 in Saint Teresa of Avila Parish, 1260 S. Trooper Rd, Norristown, PA 19403 with Rev. J. Jerome Wild officiating.
Visitation prior to the service will be from 8:45 A.M. to 9:45 A.M. Tuesday, October 15 at Saint Teresa of Avila Parish. All are invited to a luncheon that will be held immediately after the church service.
Burial will be Private in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery on Wednesday October 16. Online condolences can be made at
www.rstrunkfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 11, 2019