STEHR
MARY CATHERINE
age 101 of North Cape May, New Jersey passed away peacefully at Crest Haven Nursing Home on Friday, September 20, 2019. Born in Stone Harbor and formerly of Philadelphia, Mary has been an area resident since 1977. She worked as a book-keeper for RCA, was an active parishioner of St. John Neumann Parish, St. John of God Church, and enjoyed ceramics and Bingo. She is predeceased by her husband, Thomas (1979), and brother Anthony Boyle. Mary is survived by her children Thomas (MaryAnne) Stehr, Dennis (JoAnn) Stehr, John (Sheila) Stehr, and Kathleen (Jerry) Adams, 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and sister Beatrice West. Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will be held at the St. John of God Church, 680 Townbank Rd, N Cape May on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11 A.M. a Viewing will be held at the church prior to Service from 9:45 -10:45 A.M. Interment will be held 11 A.M. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Newtown Cemetery, 601 Newtown Yardley Rd, Newtown, PA. Condolences can be shared at:
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 23, 2019