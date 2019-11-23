|
|
CHRISTOPHER
MARY (nee Dioguardi)
Age 91, of Wayne PA, on Nov. 20, 2019. Wife of the late George F. Christopher. Loving mother of George F. Christopher III, Franklin S. Christopher (Francie) and Catherine C. Lombardi (Joseph M.). Grand-mother of Franklin S. Christopher Jr., Caroline E. Christopher, Gia M. Lombardi, and Christopher Lombardi.
Funeral Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name to St. Katharine of Siena School, 104 S. Aberdeen Ave., Wayne PA 19087, would be appreciated.
STUARD FUNERAL HOME
Family Owned Since 1822
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 23, 2019