MARY (Klitsch) CONROY

MARY (Klitsch) CONROY Notice
CONROY
MARY (nee Klitsch)


Of Delran and Sea Isle City, NJ, passed away at home on August 14, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Beloved wife of Joseph R. Conroy and mother of Joseph, Beth Barbagiovanni (Steven), Michelle Cherny (Bryan), Kathleen Cox (Daniel). Also survived by eleven grand-children, her sister Irene Gross (William) and brother Edward Klitsch (Libby). Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing on Thursday, August 22nd from 9:30 - 11 A.M. at Resurrection Parish, Church of the Holy Name, 260 Conrow Rd., Delran, NJ followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, NJ.

To share your memories of Mary, please visit
www.givnish.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 18, 2019
