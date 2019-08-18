|
CONROY
MARY (nee Klitsch)
Of Delran and Sea Isle City, NJ, passed away at home on August 14, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Beloved wife of Joseph R. Conroy and mother of Joseph, Beth Barbagiovanni (Steven), Michelle Cherny (Bryan), Kathleen Cox (Daniel). Also survived by eleven grand-children, her sister Irene Gross (William) and brother Edward Klitsch (Libby). Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing on Thursday, August 22nd from 9:30 - 11 A.M. at Resurrection Parish, Church of the Holy Name, 260 Conrow Rd., Delran, NJ followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, NJ.
