HOFFMAN
MARY D. (nee Daniels)
April 3, 2019. Devoted wife of Borden W. Hoffman. Loving mother of Jeanne VanDerSchaaf (Glen) and Joyce Schleyer (John). Also survived by 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandsons. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Service Wed. April 10th, 11 A.M. in All Saint's Episcopal Church, 9601 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19114 where friends may call Wednesday 10-11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to Personal Care at the Park, 3455 Davisville Rd., Hatboro PA 19040.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 7, 2019