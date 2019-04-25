|
|
MELINO
MARY D. (nee Dougherty)
April 23, 2019, age 100. Wife of the late Frank P. Melino, Sr. Mother of Mary (Bill) Hill, Paul (Betty) Melino, Jeanette Pinder, Linda (Bob) Robinson, Dorothy (Steve) Ketchum and Frank (Diane) Melino, Jr. Also survived by 18 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter. Relatives and friends are invited to her Mass of Christian Burial Friday, April 26th, 10:30 A.M. St. Timothy R.C. Church (Upper). Viewing in Church Friday 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. Int. Our Lady of Grace Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial contri-butions in Mary's name may be made to Luther Park, 3455 Davisville Rd., Hatboro, PA 19040, c/o Michele DiVincenzo.
www.mannalfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 25, 2019