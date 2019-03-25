|
|
SWINIUCH
MARY D. (nee Serbin)
on March 22, 2019, age 87, of Rox. Wife of the late Frank Jules Swiniuch. Mother of Arlene Gregorio (Carmen), Frances Gill, and Audrey Lewandowski (Alex). Grand-mother of Ryan, Megan, Alex, Sean, and Justin. Sister of Blanche Driscoll, and the late Josephine, Rose, Anna, Frank, Stephen, Joseph, and John. Relatives and Friends are invited to Viewing on Wednesday, 7 PM to 9 PM at KOLLER FUNERAL HOME, 6835 Ridge Ave. On Thursday, Viewing will be held at 9 AM at St. Josaphat Church, 124 Cotton St., Manayunk. Funeral Mass will follow on Thursday at 10 AM. Interment Westminster Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Simpson House, 2101 Belmont Ave, Philadelphia, Pa 19131. Share condolences at
www.kollerfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 25, 2019