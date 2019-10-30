Home

MARY D. WALSH

MARY D. WALSH Notice
WALSH
MARY D.
Age 86, peacefully on October 27, 2019. Resident of East Norriton, formerly of Morrell Park, N.E. Phila.
Beloved wife of the late Daniel F. Walsh, Sr., mother of Daniel F. (Susan) Walsh, Jr., Mary Rose (Daniel) Pizzuto, Thomas J. (Marilyn) Walsh, Regina A. (John) Morton and the late Roderick E. Walsh. Also survived by eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing Fri., Nov. 1, 6 - 8 P.M., at MOORE, SNEAR & RUGGIERO FUNERAL HOME, 19 E. Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA 19401 and on Sat., Nov. 2, 9:30 - 10:15 A.M. in Christ the King Church, 3252 Chesterfield Rd., Phila., 19114; followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to: Zachary G. Wallace Fund, 109 Clemens Cir., Jeffersonville, PA 19403.

www.msrfh.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 30, 2019
