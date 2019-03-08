|
|
KENSEK
MARY DeLUE
78, passed away Feb. 7, 2019, at Hope Hospice, Cape Coral, FL. She was born July 10, 1940, in Philadelphia, the daughter of Joseph and Eleanor DeLue. Mary graduated from St. Maria Goretti H.S., Class of 1958. Married to John J. Kensek, she is survived by her sister Anne V. Yerman, 4 children, 9 grand-children and 5 great-grand-children. A Memorial Service will be held 11 A.M. Friday, March 15, at St Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, reception to follow. Interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Mechanicsburg.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 8, 2019