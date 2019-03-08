Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARY KENSEK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY DeLUE KENSEK

Notice Condolences Flowers

MARY DeLUE KENSEK Notice
KENSEK
MARY DeLUE
78, passed away Feb. 7, 2019, at Hope Hospice, Cape Coral, FL. She was born July 10, 1940, in Philadelphia, the daughter of Joseph and Eleanor DeLue. Mary graduated from St. Maria Goretti H.S., Class of 1958. Married to John J. Kensek, she is survived by her sister Anne V. Yerman, 4 children, 9 grand-children and 5 great-grand-children. A Memorial Service will be held 11 A.M. Friday, March 15, at St Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, reception to follow. Interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Mechanicsburg.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.