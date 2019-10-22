|
BRADY
MARY E. (nee Flynn)
On Oct. 18, 2019. Wife of the late John Jr. Mother of John II (Cathy) and Michael (Rita). Sister of Betty Aicher (Rich); also many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday 9:15 to 10:15 A.M. at St. Matthew's Church, 3000 Cottman Ave., Phila., PA 19149. Followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to Brady Family would be appreciated.
EDWARD H. McBRIDE F.H.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 22, 2019