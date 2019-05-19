|
CALLAHAN
MARY E. (nee McCarty)
Age 88, formerly of King of Prussia, passed away on May 15, 2019. Born in Philadelphia to the late Frank and Helen (nee Casey) McCarty. Mary was the beloved wife of the late John J. Callahan. She was the loving mother of the late James Callahan, Helen Marie Lozano (John), Rosemary Heinze (Wayne), Annamary Callahan, Gracemary Lipnicki (John), Mary Carmel Noone (Tom), John Callahan, Eileen Mary Garner (the late Bob), Frank Callahan (Kim). She is also survived by her 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 9:30 to 10:30 A.M., at St. Norbert Church, 50 Leopard Road, Paoli PA 19301, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. Calvary Cemetery, Conshohocken, PA. Arr: THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne PA 19087, (610-989-9600).
Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on May 19, 2019