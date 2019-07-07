Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Visconto Funeral Home, Inc.
2031 Vista St
Philadelphia, PA 19152
(215) 637-8184
MARY GARBACK
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Visconto Funeral Home, Inc.
2031 Vista St
Philadelphia, PA 19152
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Visconto Funeral Home, Inc.
2031 Vista St
Philadelphia, PA 19152
MARY E. (Erisman) GARBACK


1928 - 2019
MARY E. (Erisman) GARBACK Notice
GARBACK
MARY E. (nee Erisman)
July 3, 2019 age 90. Daughter of the late Charles and Nellie (nee Stitt) Erisman. Mary was the beloved wife of the late Joseph C. Garback. Devoted mother of Sherry Conches (Pete), Andria Garback, James Garback, John Garback (Jennifer), Janice Andersen (Benny) and the late Joseph "Chuck" Garback. Cher-ished grandmother to 6 grand-children, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-greatgrandson. Mary is survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call Saturday, July 13th 12 Noon to 1 P.M. VISCONTO FUNERAL HOME, INC. 2031 Vista Street (Vista & Large Sts.) (Ample parking & handicap access-ibility in rear of building). Memorial Service 1 P.M. Interment private.
Published on Philly.com on July 7, 2019
