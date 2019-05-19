Home

Deady Funeral Home - PHILADELPHIA
2501 South Camac Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 468-1200
MARY GRUGAN
MARY E. (Clark) GRUGAN

MARY E. (Clark) GRUGAN Notice
GRUGAN
MARY E. (nee Clark)
May 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Grugan, loving mother of Thomas (Valerie), James (Karen), Regina (John) Kozul, Daniel (Barbara) and Richard, grand-mother of Mary Kathryn (Patrick) Gallagher, Anne Kozul, Lauren Grugan, Theresa Kozul and Sarah (Will) McMahon, great grandmother of Amelia, Fiona and Thomas. Sister of the late Rita Larkin and the late Rev. Thomas J. Clark; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives, friends and members of St. Gabriel Sodality are invited to her Viewing Wednesday 9 to 11:15 A.M. at St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Rd., Broomall. Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Mary's memory to Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr., Malvern, PA 19355 or to St. Gabriel Church, 2915 Dickinson St., Phila. PA 19146 would be appreciated.

www.deadyfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on May 19, 2019
