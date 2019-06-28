Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Anselm Church
12670 Dunks Ferry Road
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anselm Church
12670 Dunks Ferry Road
MARY E. (Gorman) KEATING

June 24, 2019. Age 99. Wife of the late John J. Beloved mother of Geraldine (Victor) Heckmanski and the late James (Joanne). Loving grandmother of James, Vincent, Michael and Ryan. Also survived by her 11 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to offer condolences to her family Tuesday, July 9, from 9:30 to 11 A.M., at St. Anselm Church, 12670 Dunks Ferry Road. Funeral Mass 11 A.M.
Published on Philly.com on June 28, 2019
