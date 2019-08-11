|
McANDREWS
MARY E. (nee McHugh)
Of Haverford, PA on August 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Deacon George F. McAndrews; beloved Mother of Mary Elizabeth Walling (Richard), George F. Jr., John Joseph, PattiAnne, Kevin, Thomas, Lizanne Glennon (Joseph), Joyce, Susan Beatty, and Eileen; also grandchildren Joseph, Laura, George and Burke, brother John and sister Helen. Preceded in death by her parents Elizabeth and John McHugh and her brother Leo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday Aug. 17th, 11 A.M. at Our Mother of Good Council Church, Pennswood Rd., Bryn Mawr. Family and friends are invited to her Viewing from 9:30 to 11 A.M. at church. Int. Calvary Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Mother's Home, 51 N. MacDade Blvd., Darby, PA 19023
