MELTON (KOCHMAN)
DR. MARY E.
on July 3, 2019 after a prolonged illness. Beloved wife of Dr. Michael Kochman; Loving mother of Sidney and Elyse Kochman; Devoted daughter of Anna and Donald Melton; Dear sister of John (Stephanie) Melton and Darlene (Jim) Stirn. Dr. Melton served as Executive Medical Director in the Worldwide Human Health Division of Merck. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Sunday, 9:30 AM precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS Suburban North Chapel, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Family will begin receiving at 8:30 AM. Int. Shalom Mem. Park. Shiva will be observed at her late residence. Contributions would be appreciated in lieu of flowers and may be made in Mary's memory to support multiple myeloma research at the Abramson Cancer Center of Penn on their website at giving.apps.upenn.edu by searching for the Multiple Myeloma Research Fund.
Published on Philly.com on July 5, 2019