PAPPAS
MARY E. (nee Sweeney)
Of Havertown, Pa. passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at her home. Mary is the beloved wife of 34 years to the late George J. Pappas, Sr. and the loving mother of George J. (Bernie) Pappas, Jr., Maureen (Thomas) Cowan, Teresa (David) Gray, and Kate (Jay) Pappas. Mary is the devoted grandmother of Daniel Gray, Andrew Gray, Megan Cowan, Lauren Cowan, Christopher Cowan, and Matthew Cowan. She is the sister of the late Edward, James, Joseph, Laurence, and Sally Sweeney. She is a graduate of Notre Dame Academy of Moylan. She was employed for over 30 years as a Controller for Young Supply Company, now Meenan Oil Company. Relatives and friends are invited to Mary's viewing Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 11:30 A.M. to 12:45 P.M. in THE FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH, 236 East Eagle Rd., Havertown, Pa. 19083. A Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 1 P.M. in St. Denis Church, 2401 St. Denis Lane, Havertown, Pa. 19083. Int. St. Denis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers an offering in Mary Pappas' name to the St. Denis Church would be greatly appreciated.
(www.stretchfuneralhome.com)
Published on Philly.com on July 10, 2019