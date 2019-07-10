Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:45 PM
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Denis Church
2401 St. Denis Lane
Havertown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY PAPPAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY E. (Sweeney) PAPPAS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY E. (Sweeney) PAPPAS Notice
PAPPAS
MARY E. (nee Sweeney)


Of Havertown, Pa. passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at her home. Mary is the beloved wife of 34 years to the late George J. Pappas, Sr. and the loving mother of George J. (Bernie) Pappas, Jr., Maureen (Thomas) Cowan, Teresa (David) Gray, and Kate (Jay) Pappas. Mary is the devoted grandmother of Daniel Gray, Andrew Gray, Megan Cowan, Lauren Cowan, Christopher Cowan, and Matthew Cowan. She is the sister of the late Edward, James, Joseph, Laurence, and Sally Sweeney. She is a graduate of Notre Dame Academy of Moylan. She was employed for over 30 years as a Controller for Young Supply Company, now Meenan Oil Company. Relatives and friends are invited to Mary's viewing Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 11:30 A.M. to 12:45 P.M. in THE FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH, 236 East Eagle Rd., Havertown, Pa. 19083. A Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 1 P.M. in St. Denis Church, 2401 St. Denis Lane, Havertown, Pa. 19083. Int. St. Denis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers an offering in Mary Pappas' name to the St. Denis Church would be greatly appreciated.

(www.stretchfuneralhome.com)

Published on Philly.com on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stretch Funeral Home
Download Now