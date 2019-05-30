Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
MARY PRICE
More Obituaries for MARY PRICE
MARY E. (Hughes) PRICE

MARY E. (Hughes) PRICE
PRICE
MARY E. (née Hughes)
Passed away May 28, 2019. Devoted wife to the late Gerald (Jerry). Loving mother to Michael, Maryann Zane (Raymond), Patricia Anne McGinley (Dave), Christopher (Dylan), Gregory (Michelle) and the late Gerald (Deborah), Stephen, Joanne. Mom-Mom to Michelle, Jennifer, Keith, Aria, Raymond, Morgan, Devan, Shealyn, Jessica , and Jonathan. Great-Mom-Mom to Tyler, Bryan, Sophia, and Sadie.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday, June 1, 2019, 9:15 to 10:15 A.M., at St. Matthew Catholic Church (3000 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia PA 19149), followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

Published on Philly.com on May 30, 2019
