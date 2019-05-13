Home

MARY E. "POLLY" (Warrington) SUTCH

May 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Creston Merle Sutch. Loving mother to John W. Sutch, Jeffrey L. Sutch, Deborah S. Paskill, and David C. Sutch. She will also be missed by her 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Polly was Director of Volun-teers for Montgomery Hospital, Norristown, PA for over thirty years. She was also the past president of Rotary Inter-national of North Wales. Relatives and friends are invited to Polly's Memorial Service, Friday May 17 at 11:00 A.M. Church of the Messiah, Gwynedd, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Polly's name may be made to Einstein Montgomery Hospice Services, East Norriton, PA or Artman Home, Ambler, PA.
www.craftfuneralhomes.com


Published on Philly.com on May 13, 2019
