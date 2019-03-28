Resources More Obituaries for MARY BROOKS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? MARY ELIZABETH BROOKS

Departed this life peacefully at her home with her loving children by her side on March 17, 2019. Mary was born on June 6, 1941 in Greenwood, SC to the late Nathaniel and Ollie Mae Brooks. After she and her parents and nine siblings moved to Philadelphia, Mary attended Vaux Jr. High and graduated from West Philadelphia High School. She went on to work at Cohen & Sons in Philadelphia where she met Benjamin Robbs with whom she had three beautiful and beloved children, Kia, Lisa and Darryl. Mary brought her sweet and loving personality to everyone she met with her ever-present smile and warm heart. She enjoyed sewing, baking, shopping, travel, reading, singing and spending time with her family. She loved to tell stories to anyone who would listen and they were always entertaining. She belonged to the St. Matthew AME Church for 16 years, joyfully sang for The Gospel Choir and was a member of the South Carolina Club.

Mary devoted her life to raising her children, being a loving grandmother to her grandson and they were her pride and joy. After they were grown, she lovingly became a trusted caregiver to Courtney, Tyler, Brian and Justin, the children of the Altemus/Hamilton/ Dougherty family. She loved them as her own and they loved her equally. They became family and Courtney Altemus and her family are forever grateful for her love, compassion, care and true joy.

Mary leaves behind to mourn her loss: beloved daughters Lisa Brooks, Kia Robbs and grandson Lewis Robbs. She was preceded in death by her beloved son Darryl Brooks with whom she is now joyfully reunited in Heaven. She is also survived by her brothers, Earl Thomas Brooks, Michael Brooks, Ronald Brooks and was preceded in death by her brothers Curtis and Larry and sisters Lenora Wardlaw, Addie Mae Williams, Beatrice Houghton, Ruby Postell. She will continue to be lovingly remembered by a host of nieces and nephews who now mourn her loss.

Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 29th, St. Matthew AME Church, 215 N. 57th Street, Phila., PA 19139. Viewing 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. Service 10:00 A.M. Interment Glenwood Memorial Gardens.

