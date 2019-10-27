|
CATTIE MURRAY
MARY ELIZABETH (nee Murphy)
Beloved mother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away on October 19, 2019 in her home at Normandy Farms Estates in the presence of her children. Born in 1929 to Joseph E. Murphy and May (nee Young) Murphy, Mary Elizabeth graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy and Chestnut Hill College, where she continued her training as a classical pianist. She is survived by her five children: Mary Elizabeth Tursi, Michele C. Wiley (Stephen), Suzanne C. Fordham (Kenneth), Jeannine T. Cattie (Allison Fleitas ll), Gerard F. Cattie Jr. (Peter N. Watt) and her brother James D. Murphy. Mary Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband Kevin N. Murray, as well as, her former husband, Gerard F. Cattie Sr., father of her children. In addition to her children, Mary Elizabeth was the proud matriarch of 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grand-children, five step-children, 16 step-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. in the Rotunda at Chestnut Hill College, 9601 Germantown Ave., Phila., PA. The family will receive guests immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 30 S. 17th St., #800, Philadelphia, PA 19103 or the Human Rights Campaign, 1460 Rhode Island Ave., N.W., Washington, DC 20036. (JACOB F. RUTH)
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 27, 2019