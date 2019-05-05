Home

MARY ELIZABETH ""BETTY"" (Cassion) CORRIGAN Notice
CORRIGAN
MARY ELIZABETH "BETTY"
(nee Cassion) (Alt-Cashin)


Of Havertown, PA. Passed away on May 3, 2019. She is the beloved wife of the late James B. Corrigan. The loving mother of Sheila (Michael) Kingston, James B. (Janet) Corrigan, Jr., Denis H. (Rosemary) Corrigan, Kevin P. (Diane) Corrigan, Joseph J. Corrigan, and the late Elizabeth Ann (Gerald) McGrory, and Mary Ellen Corrigan. Sister of the late Charles Cassion, Joseph Cassion, and Fr. Kieran A. Cassion, O.F.M. Also survived by her 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Mrs. Corrigan is a graduate of West Catholic High School for Girls, Class of 1940. Relatives and Friends are invited to her Visitation Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 9:30 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. and to her Mass of Christian Burial following at 11 A.M. both in St. Denis Church, 2401 St. Denis Lane, Haver-town, PA 19083. Int. St. Denis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers an offering in Mrs. Corrigan's name to The Friends of the Haverford Township Free Library, 1601 Darby Rd., Havertown, PA 19083 would be appreciated.

www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on May 5, 2019
