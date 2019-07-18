Home

resident of Swarthmore, PA, passed peacefully on June 25, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Colonel George and Estelle Logan of Swarthmore. She was preceded in death by her brothers, James and George. She is survived by 10 nieces and nephews, their families and Miriam Berry Moore, cousin. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 A.M., Friday August 9th at St. John Chrysostom Catholic Church, 617
Providence Rd., Wallingford, PA. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Cathy Quinn Scholarship, Chestnut Hill College, 9601 Germantown Ave., Phila., PA 19118.

Published on Philly.com on July 18, 2019
