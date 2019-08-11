Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
D'Anjolell Memorial Home
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Laurence Church
8245 West Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Laurence Church
8245 West Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY TETI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY ELIZABETH (Delaney) TETI


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY ELIZABETH (Delaney) TETI Notice
TETI
MARY ELIZABETH (nee Delaney)


Age 86, wife of Henry "Hank", daughter of the late Edwin and Marie Delaney. Survived by John (Isabel), Michael (Kay), Mary Grace Barbye (Rick), Annetta Donahue (Michael), Concetta Mc Menamin (Joe), Lisa Anne Swartz (Walter), Diane Neuman (Scott), Patricia Dahms (Bill), Christina Beck (Mike), Paul (Carrie). Also survived by 2 brothers, Edwin and John (Diane), 29 grand-children, 4 great-grand-children, and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday Evening 6 to 8:30 P.M. at THE D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008 and Tuesday Morning All in Church 9:30-10:45 A.M. at St. Laurence Church, 8245 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082 followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Rosary Hill Home, 600 Linda Avenue, Hawthorne, NY, 10532 or Holy Family Home, 5300 Chester Ave., Phila., PA 19143.

www.danjolell.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
Download Now