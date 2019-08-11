|
TETI
MARY ELIZABETH (nee Delaney)
Age 86, wife of Henry "Hank", daughter of the late Edwin and Marie Delaney. Survived by John (Isabel), Michael (Kay), Mary Grace Barbye (Rick), Annetta Donahue (Michael), Concetta Mc Menamin (Joe), Lisa Anne Swartz (Walter), Diane Neuman (Scott), Patricia Dahms (Bill), Christina Beck (Mike), Paul (Carrie). Also survived by 2 brothers, Edwin and John (Diane), 29 grand-children, 4 great-grand-children, and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday Evening 6 to 8:30 P.M. at THE D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008 and Tuesday Morning All in Church 9:30-10:45 A.M. at St. Laurence Church, 8245 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082 followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Rosary Hill Home, 600 Linda Avenue, Hawthorne, NY, 10532 or Holy Family Home, 5300 Chester Ave., Phila., PA 19143.
www.danjolell.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 11, 2019