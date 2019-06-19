|
EVANS
MARY ELLEN (Monaghan)
Age 65, on June 18, 2019 following a brief illness. Beloved wife of the late Thomas R. "Randy". Loving mother of Thomas, John (Lynde) and Lauren. Devoted "Me-Me" of Ryan and Rachel. Loving sister of Jacqueline Winters (late Jess), Robert Monaghan, Patricia McCoy (Fran) and Regina Pistory (Jim). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call 9 to 11 A.M. Friday at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.), Phila. Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. at St. Katherine of Siena Church followed by interment at Forest Hills Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the ., 527 Plymouth Rd #415, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 appreciated.
