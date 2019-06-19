Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
215-637-1414
For more information about
MARY EVANS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia , PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Katherine of Siena Church
Interment
Following Services
Forest Hills Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY EVANS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY ELLEN (Monaghan) EVANS


1953 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
MARY ELLEN (Monaghan) EVANS Notice
EVANS
MARY ELLEN (Monaghan)


Age 65, on June 18, 2019 following a brief illness. Beloved wife of the late Thomas R. "Randy". Loving mother of Thomas, John (Lynde) and Lauren. Devoted "Me-Me" of Ryan and Rachel. Loving sister of Jacqueline Winters (late Jess), Robert Monaghan, Patricia McCoy (Fran) and Regina Pistory (Jim). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call 9 to 11 A.M. Friday at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.), Phila. Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. at St. Katherine of Siena Church followed by interment at Forest Hills Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the ., 527 Plymouth Rd #415, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 appreciated.

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burns Funeral Home
Download Now