SS. Simon and Jude Catholic Church
8 Cavanaugh Court
West Chester, PA 19382
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
SS. Simon and Jude Church
8 Cavanaugh Ct
West Chester, PA
Memorial Mass
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
SS. Simon and Jude Church
8 Cavanaugh Ct
West Chester, PA
MARY ELLEN (McCloskey) GRIFFIN HEARN

MARY ELLEN (McCloskey) GRIFFIN HEARN Notice
GRIFFIN HEARN
MARY ELLEN (nee McCloskey)
July 9, 2019. Age 93. Pre-deceased by her beloved husbands James H. Griffin (1984) and Robert F. Hearn (2002), and her son James H. Griffin Jr. (1956). Loving mother of Marion Simmons (Gordon), Maureen Griffin, Cecelia Grace (John), Peter Griffin, and Mark Griffin (Leanna). Beloved grandmother of 10 grandchildren. Her Memorial Mass will be on Monday, August 12, at 11 A.M. at SS. Simon and Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Ct., West Chester, PA 19382. Visitation at the Church at 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to Mothers' Home would be appreciated: mothers home.org/donate; 51 N. MacDade Blvd., Darby, PA 19023
Published on Philly.com on July 14, 2019
