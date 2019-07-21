|
SISTER MARY ELLEN O'CONNELL, RSM
Age 81, died July 14, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents William F. O'Connell, Mary (Gallagher) O'Connell and Helen (Lyons) O'Connell. In addition to her religious community, S. Mary Ellen is survived by her sisters Ann (Flynn), Helen (O'Grady) and her brother, James O'Connell, as well as many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation Tuesday, July 23, 6:00 - 7:00 P.M. followed by a Funeral Mass at 7:00 P.M. in the Chapel at the Convent of Mercy, 515 Montgomery Ave., Merion Station, PA 19066. Burial will be private. Contributions in Sister's memory may be sent to the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, Mid-Atlantic, at the above address.
Published on Philly.com on July 21, 2019