CORR

MARY F. (nee O'Rourke)

88, of Rosemont died peacefully on May 10, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in Phila, the oldest of the five children of Thomas F. and Catherine V. (McKeaney) O'Rourke. Her beloved husband, Paul J. Corr, Sr., predeceased her by two weeks, having died on April 23, 2019. She is survived by ten of her eleven children: Marianne, Paul, Jr. (Ellen), Kathleen Collins (Gerald), John (Kathleen), Robert (Shawn), Michael (Amy), Stephen (Lisa), James (Deborah), Barbara Anne Morrow (Daniel), and Christopher (Lauren). She is also survived by 33 grand-children, 9 great grandchildren, her brother, Reverend John F. O'Rourke, O.S.A., her sister, Jeanne A. O'Rourke, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son, Thomas Francis (1960-1968), her brother, Thomas F. O'Rourke, Jr., and her sister, Kathleen T. O'Rourke.

Mary was a graduate of Little Flower High School (1948). She and Paul were married at St. Athanasius Church in 1955 and together they raised their large family with joy, humor, and an endless supply of love. She was active in several religious and charitable organizations and the schools her children attended. She was a voracious reader and wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grand-mother, and friend.

A Viewing will be held on Monday, May 13th, from 5:30 to 8:30 P.M. at THE FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH, 236 East Eagle Rd., Havertown, PA, 19083 and Tuesday, May 14th, from 9 to 10 A.M. at St. John Neumann Church, 380 Highland Lane, Bryn Mawr, PA followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment at Calvary Cemetery will follow. Donations in Mary's memory may be made to Little Flower High School, 1000 West Lycoming Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140. www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on May 12, 2019