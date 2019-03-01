Home

Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.
1327 - 29 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 334-1717
MARY F. (Fusco) MEDEIROS

MARY F. (Fusco) MEDEIROS Notice
MEDEIROS
MARY F. (nee Fusco)
Passed away on Feb. 27, 2019, at age 90. Loving mother of Joseph, Donna (George) Heidke, David and the late Steven and also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing MONDAY Evening 7:00 to 9:00 P.M. and TUESDAY Morning 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. at the PENNSYLVANIA BURIAL CO., INC., 1327-29 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass TUESDAY 10:00 A.M. St. Thomas of Aquinas Church, 17th and Morris Sts. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.


Published on Philly.com on Mar. 1, 2019
