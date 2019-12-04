|
|
FARINA
MARY (nee Falcone)
Of Ardmore, on December 2, 2019. Wife of the late David J. Farina, Sr., mother of Julia Campli (Arsenio), David J., Farina Jr, Linda McKenzie (Gary), Raymond and Michael Farina. Also survived by 7 grand and 9 great-grandchildren and sister of Eleanor Brown, Felix Falcone, Angelo Mancini and the late Alfred and Phillip Falcone. Family and friends may call 11:30 to 12:30 Friday in the FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH, 236 E. Eagle Rd, Havertown. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 P.M. in St. Denis Church. Int. St. Denis Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to American Heart Assoc, 1617 JFK Blvd, Suite 700, Phila., Pa. 19103.
www.stretchfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 4, 2019