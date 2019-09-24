|
FARLOW
MARY (nee Naylor)
September 21, 2019, at the age of 83. Passed back into her young mind and body to be reunited with Ray Farlow, her loving husband. Beloved mother of Mark (Karen), Diane (Shon) Weldon, and Gregory (Linda Rausch); also survived by 7 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Mary was a retired Acme Markets cashier after 39 years of service. She was also an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting baby blankets for local hospitals.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, 9 to 10:45 A.M., BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 1514 Wood-bourne Rd., Levittown, PA, followed by her Service 11 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140, in her memory would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 24, 2019