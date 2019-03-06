|
|
FITZPATRICK
MARY (nee Grady)
Beloved wife, sister, aunt, and friend, departed this earth on February 28, 2019. She married the love of her life, the late James "Jimmy" Fitzpatrick and they resided at their homes in the Mayfair Section of Phila. and Beesley's Point, NJ. She enjoyed a long career at the Bell Telephone Co. Mary was also predeceased by her sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Egbert. Mary was a wonderful aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing 9:15 to 10:15 A.M., and Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at St. Matthew Church (Upper), 3000 Cottman Ave., Phila. PA 19149. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 6, 2019