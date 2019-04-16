|
|
FLANAGAN
MARY P. (nee Hutchko)
April 14, 2019, age 95. Wife of the late Thomas; loving mother of John, Thomas (Gail), Dr. Michael (Joyce), Dr. Peg (Dr. Don) DeLorenzo, Kathy Bossard, Dr. Mary Ellen (Ray) DeLuca, Maureen (Michael) Tooher, Nancy (Joe) Craven and Robert (Mardy). Grandmother of Kerran, Sam, Mollie, Fiona, Don, Laura, Julie, Erika, Raymond, Brian, Stephen, Shannon, Dylan, Christian, Megan and Michael. She is also survived by 4 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her gathering on Wednesday, 9:30 to 10:45 A.M., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.), Phila. PA 19114, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M., St. Katherine of Siena Church. Interment is Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Family and Friends, P.O. Box 447, Point Pleasant PA 18950 (Johnny's residence).
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 16, 2019