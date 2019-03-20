Home

Age 96, of Akron, PA, passed away on March 17, 2019, at Ephrata Manor in Lancaster County after a long and fruitful life. She was born in Earl Township, Lancaster County, to Milton B. and Florence (Jackson) Zimmerman on February 27, 1923. Married to the late Frederick L. Yocum for over 50 years, Mary was the anchor of the family with 6 children, 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Life Celebration on Sat., March 23, at Hinkletown Mennonite Church, 2031 Division Hwy, Ephrata, PA 17522; Viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. Mem-orial Service at 10:30 A.M., com-mittal and fellowship time fol-lowing. To leave condolences, visit:
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 20, 2019
