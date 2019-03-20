|
YOCUM
MARY FRANCIS (Zimmerman)
Age 96, of Akron, PA, passed away on March 17, 2019, at Ephrata Manor in Lancaster County after a long and fruitful life. She was born in Earl Township, Lancaster County, to Milton B. and Florence (Jackson) Zimmerman on February 27, 1923. Married to the late Frederick L. Yocum for over 50 years, Mary was the anchor of the family with 6 children, 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Life Celebration on Sat., March 23, at Hinkletown Mennonite Church, 2031 Division Hwy, Ephrata, PA 17522; Viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. Mem-orial Service at 10:30 A.M., com-mittal and fellowship time fol-lowing. To leave condolences, visit:
gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 20, 2019