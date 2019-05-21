Home

Stretch Funeral Home
MARY G. HOFFMAN

MARY G. HOFFMAN Notice
HOFFMAN
MARY G.


on May 18 2019, age 78, of Havertown PA. She was the beloved wife of 25 years to the late Donald Hoffman. Loving mother of Donald A. Hoffman, Mary H. Higgins (John), Sharon L. Marabella (David), and Janet L. Locke (Timothy). She is also survived by her 6 grandchildren, her great-grandson and her brother Lewis M. Gill Jr. (Janie). Mrs. Hoffman's family will receive relatives and friends Wednesday 6 to 8 P.M., Thursday 10 A.M. followed by a short service at 11 AM in the Funeral Home of John Stretch, 236 E. Eagle Rd, Havertown. Int. Arlington Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Hoffman's name to Providence Animal Center at 555 Sandy Bank Rd Media PA 19063.

www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on May 21, 2019
