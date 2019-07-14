|
|
GAGLIARDI
MARY (nee Fowler)
July 11, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Joseph Gagliardi. Beloved sister of Kenneth Fowler. Loving sister-in-law of Rose Caesar. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation with her Family TUESDAY 9 A.M. at the Church of Stella Maris, 9th and Bigler Sts. (parking lot on 10th Street), followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Ent. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to Stella Maris Church.
Published on Philly.com on July 14, 2019