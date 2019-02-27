Home

KUEHNLE
MARY GRACE (nee Keen)
Of Rosemont, on February 24, 2019. She is the wife of the late Warren Kuehnle, mother of Karen Williams (Ed), Lynn Roche (Feargal), Ruth Kuehnle, grandmother of Eric and Sam Williams, Sinead Roche, sister of Theresa (Dr. Stanley Dudrick), Edward Keen, and the late Anita Robbie and Thomas Keen, sister-in-law of John Robbie and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call 9:30 to 10:15 A.M. Saturday followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A.M. in St. John Neumann Church, Bryn Mawr. Interment Valley Forge Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. John Neumann Church, 380 Highland Lane, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 or to the .

STRETCH of HAVERTOWN www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 27, 2019
