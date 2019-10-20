Home

O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Eugene Church
200 S. Oak Ave.
Primos, PA

Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Eugene Church
200 S. Oak Ave.
Primos, PA

Mary GREIDER Notice
GREIDER
MARY R. (Lauriello)
"MARY HARDWARE"


Age 83, of Clifton Heights PA, on October 14, 2019. Loving wife of the late James D. Greider. Devoted mother of Mary Ellen (Joseph) Melloni and Diane (James) Smith. Loving grand-mother of 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 9:30 A.M., St. Eugene Church, 200 S. Oak Ave., Primos PA 19018, and to her Funeral Mass Tuesday, 10:30 A.M., in the Church. Burial SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Contributions to Easter Seals of PA, 3975 Conshohocken Ave., Philadelphia PA 19131.

(O'LEARY F.H., Springfield, PA)

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 20, 2019
