|
|
BRUCE
MARY J. (nee Smykal)
passed away, peacefully, sur-rounded by her family on Sept. 22, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of Robert E. Bruce; loving mother of Joan Mirra (James, Jr.) and Robert "Scott" Bruce (Monica); cherished grandmother of James, III (Rebecca), Nicole (Ryan), Elizabeth (Michael), Nicholas (Dana), Emily, Michelle, Frank, Michael and great-grandmother of Tommy, Ryland, James IV, Vincent, Mia and Emma; dear sister of Jack Smykal, Joan Holt, Roseanne Gallagher (Bernard) and the late Robert, Stephen and Patrick Smykal.
Relatives and friends are invited to Mary's Life Celebration Thursday, Sept. 26th, beginning at 9:45 A.M. at St. Ephrem Church, 5400 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cem.
Family Service by JOHN F. GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME OF ACADEMY RD. 215-281-0100.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 24, 2019