MARY J. (McLaughlin) FAHY

MARY J. (McLaughlin) FAHY Notice
FAHY
MARY J. (nee McLaughlin)
on October 3, 2019. Member of Eastern Star Corinthian Chapter 13. Beloved mother of Joyce Lienert (Gerald), Lawrence Fahy and Ann Marie Harris (Michael). Loving grand-mother of Patrick Gibbons (Sheri) and Kelly Gibbons. Dear great grandmother of Gianna, R.J., Cole, Bella and Casey. Relatives and friends may pay their respects to the family Tuesday 10 A.M. WACKERMAN FUNERAL HOME, 8060 Verree Rd., Phila. PA 19111 followed by Service 11 A.M. Interment Hillside Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Phila. PA 19111 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 6, 2019
